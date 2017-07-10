Diaz-Balart: Progress made in Hoover Dike repairs, extra funding requested

CLEWISTON, Fla. U.S. Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Miami-Dade) toured the Herbert Hoover Dike on Monday to see firsthand the repairs being made to the structure.

Diaz-Balart, who was able to secure nearly $50 million for repairs this year, is asking for an additional $80 million in 2018.

“This is a complicated, lengthy process but I was happy to see what I saw today,” he said.

Brown, murky water is released from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee River when lake levels are too high, which results in economic and ecological concerns for Southwest Florida residents.