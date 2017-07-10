Collier deputy’s cruiser involved in East Naples crash

EAST NAPLES, Fla. A Collier County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was struck in a collision that partially closed U.S. 41 at Seminole Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Two southbound lanes on U.S. 41 are blocked near the scene, the Florida highway Patrol said. The crash took place at 11:10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy involved in the crash was walking around and seemed to be OK minutes after the wreck. The driver of a white Buick that was also in the crash was placed on a stretcher and taken from the scene.

No further information was immediately available.