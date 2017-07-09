Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in San Carlos Park

Published: July 9, 2017 6:53 PM EDT
Updated: July 9, 2017 8:52 PM EDT
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. A 71-year-old woman flown to a hospital Sunday after sustaining an alligator bite in the Shadow Wood Preserve neighborhood, the San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue Service District said.

The woman was bitten around 6 p.m. by a 10-foot alligator on the 1800 block of Cypress Haven Drive, district spokeswoman Alexis Rothring said. She was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment of arm and leg injuries.

A trapper called to the site captured the gator, which will be killed, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer Brian Norris told The News-Press.

The alligator attack is the third in Southwest Florida in as many days. A 10-year-old boy is recovering from injuries sustained Friday when he was bitten in the Peace River in Arcadia. And a 51-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was bitten in the arm Friday while diving for golf balls in Rotonda West.

A helicopter landed in San Carlos Park to take a 71-year-old woman who was bitten by an alligator in San Carlos Park to Lee Memorial Hospital, (Photo via San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue Service District)



Writer:Chuck Myron