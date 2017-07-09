Sheriff: 2 rescued after plane crashes into Florida lake

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a married couple was rescued after their amphibious airplane crashed into a Florida lake.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said the SeaRey plane crashed about 11:25 a.m. Saturday in Lake Ashby near New Smyrna Beach.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that 58-year-old Chris Carlson and 67-year-old Vivienne Carlson of Port Orange were pulled out of the water by a boater and were brought to a boat ramp.

The boater told a 911 dispatcher that he saw the plane come in for a landing on the lake and then flip over.

The Carlsons were taken to a local hospital for treatment of facial and head injuries.

Officials say the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.