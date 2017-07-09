Shark attacks swimmer at clothing-optional Miami-Dade beach

HAULOVER BEACH, Fla. (AP) A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a bull shark.

The unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked, Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, according to WPLG-TV.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards became aware of a shark lurking in the water and immediately began alerting bathers to get out of the water, the lifeguards said.

The shark was 4 to 5 feet long, officials said.

The man, who was able to get out of the water and get aid from lifeguards, was taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A 2,000-foot stretch of Haulover Beach has been designated as clothing-optional since 1991.