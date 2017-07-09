Second razor blade found on Walmart shopping cart in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) Police in the St. Louis-area city of Festus say that for the second time within days a razor blade has been found hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart at a Walmart store.

This week’s discovery of the blade stuck on the bottom side of a cart handle follows a similar case on Sunday, when a woman was nicked when her hand hit the blade.

Police say they don’t suspect the razor blades were intentionally placed on the carts to harm anyone but rather may have been the work of a shoplifter using the blade to cut off tags or open packages. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

The store says it will continue to check the carts for such hidden items.