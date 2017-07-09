Partial McGregor Blvd. closure begins Monday morning

FORT MYERS, Fla. A short stretch of McGregor Boulevard will close to northbound traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be forced to detour into a neighborhood as crews install storm drainage between Winkler and Jefferson avenues, a few blocks north of Colonial Boulevard.

The roadblock is expected remain in place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day except Sunday for about three weeks, city officials said.

A detour will take motorists right on Winkler Avenue, left on McKinley Avenue, left on Jefferson Avenue, and right back onto McGregor.

David Urich, who lived on McKinley, isn’t exited about the extra traffic on his street.

“I feel like it’s a necessary evil that we’re going to have to put up with,” Urich said. “It’s our turn I guess at this point. It’s something you have to live with to get the better good.”

Drivers headed south on McGregor will shift into the northbound lane, which may cause delays.

“It’s not easy, but it’s the way it’s gonna be,” Urich said.

Urich is hoping for an early end to construction, just as there was with a temporary closure of Colonial Boulevard last month. That project, which was supposed to last as long as two weeks, took only six days.