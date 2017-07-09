Fort Myers officer fires at suspect near MLK Blvd.

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one Fort Myers Police Department officer opened fire upon at least one suspect around midnight late Saturday night along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary declined to confirm whether any suspects were hit, citing an active investigation.

Police investigated crime scenes at a Marathon gas station at 3915 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and another just to the east at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Michigan Link.

Two cars, one with a shattered windshield, appeared to be part of the investigation.

A bullet flew through a window into a unit at the nearby Renaissance Preserve apartments where a child was sleeping, resident Tornisha Jackson said.

Another resident said police wouldn’t allow her into her home.

“They blocked everybody at the entrance and told everybody they had to turn around,” Ashley Johnson said. “And I’m like, ‘I got my two babies in the car,’ and they was like, ‘You still can’t get in.'”

A stretch of Michigan Link was temporarily blocked from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Renaissance Preserve Way.