Flood advisory issued for Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A flood advisory was issued for coastal Collier County and Naples Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Miami.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms at 1:18 p.m. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. As many as 2 inches of rain have already fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Naples, Naples Manor, East Naples, Lely Resort and Lely.

The advisory lasts until 4:15 p.m.

100PM Strong thunderstorms about to impact nearshore Gulf waters of Collier County #FLwx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 9, 2017