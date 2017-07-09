Community gathers to help find Bonita Springs teen’s killer

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. It was a festive atmosphere with a serious message.

More than four dozen revelers turned out for food, music and entertainment Sunday at Riverside Park. The event was designed to raise money to help find the killer of a 19-year-old shot to death in his home almost a year ago.

The family of Jordan Valero, who was slain July 10, 2017 just blocks from the park, wants to up the amount of the reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. It’s currently at $5,500, but friends and strangers alike made donations Sunday, the family said.

It was unclear late Sunday just how much money came in, but Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers plans to announce the updated value of the reward Monday.

The family hopes the event helps the loved ones of other local victims by fostering an open dialogue that spreads information.

“The other hope is that more people get involved in a sense of, from a community standpoint, to solve these murders and solve some of what’s going on in Lee County,” Valero’s uncle Jose Galarza said.

Anyone with information about the Valero murder or other unsolved crimes in Southwest Florida is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip through the P3 mobile app.