3 teens arrested in connection with guns stolen from LCSO vehicle

FORT MYERS Fla. Three teenagers were arrested in connection with weapons stolen from a patrol car parked at a deputy’s home, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are facing charges of burglary to a conveyance and one count of grand theft of a law enforcement officer’s equipment, deputies said. A 14-year-old was also arrested and charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

A total of eight weapons were stolen on July 2 from a deputy’s locked patrol car, including handcuffs, a taser and two of his own personal guns.

Some of the stolen property was recovered and detectives will continue their search for the remaining property, deputies said.

“This crime was against all citizens of Lee County and we will not rest until everyone responsible is brought to justice and we have recovered all stolen items,” Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said.

No further information was immediately available.