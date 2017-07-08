Report of potential predator in North Naples deemed misunderstanding

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A recent report about a suspect attempting to lure children into his car turned out to be a miscommunication, the Collier Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Ashbury Way Thursday evening regarding a call about a suspicious man who approached a group of children in his sedan, according to the sheriff’s office. The children told their parents and deputies that the man asked them if they needed a ride before they fled.

But an investigation later revealed that the man was an Uber driver looking to pick up a customer who had requested the ride.

The man was unable to contact his customer, but the woman alerted deputies to the misunderstanding, the sheriff’s office said.

However, the children did act correctly in alerting their parents and deputies to a potential threat.

Deputies want parents to share these safety tips when it comes to interactions with strangers:

• Never go with or accept rides from strangers.

• Do not play near vacant homes.

• If anyone should grab you, scream, jerk free and run away. Tell an adult immediately.

• Never walk alone; always travel with a buddy.

• Learn about 911 and how to call for help.