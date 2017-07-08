Officials: Arrests made in beating death of U.S. tourist in Greece
BELGRADE, Serbia (CBS) Serbia says six of its citizens have been arrested in Greece in the investigation into the beating death of a 22-year-old Texas man on the island of Zakynthos.
Serbia’s foreign ministry said Saturday that the detained Serbs were to appear before a judge.
The family of Bakari Henderson of Austin, Texas, identified him as the victim. His family said Henderson was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line. Bakari graduated from the University of Arizona in May with a business degree.
“Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and meeting new people,” a family statement said, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures.”
Greek police say the victim was beaten to death early Friday at a bar in Lagana. Officials haven’t released a possible motive for the attack.
Greek police said Friday that a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin were arrested.