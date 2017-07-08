Man bitten by alligator in Rotonda West remains in hospital

ROTONDA WEST, Fla. The 51-year-old man bitten in the arm by an alligator remained at Lee Memorial Hospital Saturday.

Scott Lahodik, who is in stable condition, was diving for golf balls when an 8 to 10-foot alligator attacked him Friday afternoon.

Lee Memorial Hospital stated Scott was no longer at the hospital Friday evening because the family requested to have him unlisted for privacy reasons, Scott’s daughter Kaelin Lahodik said.

“He’s been doing this for over 35 years, so we weren’t expecting this at all,” Kaelin said.

Scott underwent surgery and is in an intensive care unit, according to Kaelin. The family is

working to transfer Scott to another hospital.

“He is in severe pain,” Kaelin said.

Doctors expect he will need more surgery, according to Kaelin.