Inmate accused of attacking Collier deputy

NAPLES, Fla. A 40-year-old inmate will likely be serving a longer jail sentence after he was involved in a brawl with a deputy, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Duncan was told Thursday that he would be moved to another cell in order to accommodate another inmate, the sheriff’s office said. But Duncan began cursing at the deputy and refused to move.

As the deputy was walking away, Duncan attacked him from behind, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was able to restrain Duncan by taking him to the floor and hitting him several times before placing him in handcuffs, the sheriff’s office said.

Duncan is facing multiple charges, including battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an offer with violence.

He is being held on a $2,000 bond.