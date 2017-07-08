Fort Myers prostitute pulls crack pipe, syringes from private parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. What began as a typical undercover sting took a very bizarre turn.

Nicole Nunnik, 25, approached an undercover Lee County detective Thursday near U.S. 41 and Carrell Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nunnik entered the deputy’s vehicle and told him to drive, saying she was going to get them a room, according to the sheriff’s office.

While in the vehicle, Nunnik pulled a crack pipe from her rear end and began to smoke it, the sheriff’s office said.

After seeing Nunnik accept money for sex and use illegal drugs, the deputy stopped the vehicle to arrest her.

When she realized what was happening, she tried to shove the crack pipe back up her rear end, but was in pain because the pipe was still hot, the sheriff’s office said.

Nunnik became uncooperative and tried to walk away, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies attempted to restrain her, she began pulling away.

She then dug into her vaginal area, pulled out out two syringes, and threw them on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies eventually detained her, put her in handcuffs and placed her in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

Nunnik was transported to a “predetermined location” at Lee Memorial Hospital, but escaped through the rear window while deputies were talking a few feet away, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was later found hiding behind a home near Fort Myers High School and Cortez Boulevard, which was about five miles away from the scene.

Nunnik is currently in custody facing charges of prostitution, drug possession, property damage, probation violation, escaping and resisting arrest.

She is being held on a $17,000 bond.