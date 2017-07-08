Arrest made in deadly April crash in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly crash in April, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Andy Gonzalez is facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving with damage for his involvement in the April 30 crash at the intersection Leeland Heights Boulevard and Maple Avenue South, deputies said.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 3:05 p.m., deputies said. Ernest Wayne Peterson, 82, was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in his 2003 Nissan Altima and attempted to make a left turn onto Leeland Heights.

The Nissan traveled into the roadway and was struck by Gonzalez’s 2004 Saturn SUV, who was traveling northbound on Leeland Heights Boulevard, according to deputies.

Peterson was airlifted to a hospital and eventually succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

Gonzalez is being held in the Lee County Jail with no bond.