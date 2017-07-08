5 hospitalized following crash on Interstate 75

NAPLES, Fla. Five people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 75 near Immokalee Road, North Collier Fire & Rescue said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 12:00 p.m. on Interstate 75 at mile marker 114, officials said. The southbound lanes were shut down, but reopened shortly after.

One person was ejected from a van after it flipped over multiple times, officials said. All five passengers were taken to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the extent of injuries are unclear at this time.