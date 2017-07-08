5 hospitalized following crash on Interstate 75
NAPLES, Fla. Five people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 75 near Immokalee Road, North Collier Fire & Rescue said.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 12:00 p.m. on Interstate 75 at mile marker 114, officials said. The southbound lanes were shut down, but reopened shortly after.
One person was ejected from a van after it flipped over multiple times, officials said. All five passengers were taken to a local hospital.
The circumstances leading up to the crash and the extent of injuries are unclear at this time.
Van carrying five people flips multiple times, ejects 1. All taken to hospital. I75 mm114 #swfl #naples #florida #carax pic.twitter.com/uQRteW8gzm
— North Collier Fire (@NCFRPio) July 8, 2017
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria