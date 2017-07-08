2 killed in crash on Edison Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday on the Edison Bridge, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Gary Reynolds, 70, of Estero, was driving a Nissan SUV northbound on the southbound lanes of the Edison Bridge and struck a truck and a Kia, police said. Reynolds sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teresa Miguel Francisco, 41, of Fort Myers, was one of three people inside of the Kia, police said. Francisco was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.

The other two passengers in the Kia were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Their current condition is unclear.

The occupants inside of the truck were uninjured, police said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.