South Fort Myers bank robbed, suspect sought

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A Chase bank near McGregor Boulevard and Iona Road was robbed Friday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect walked into the bank at at 15501 McGregor Blvd. around 4:10 p.m., Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said. He showed the bank teller a note, was given an undisclosed amount of cash, then took off southbound on McGregor Boulevard, according to investigators.

The suspect, who did not display a weapon, was wearing a yellow shirt, knee length camouflage shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.