Pregnant Fort Myers woman struck by lightning released from hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. The woman who was struck by lightning while nine-months pregnant was released from the hospital Friday morning, Lee Health spokeswoman Pat Dolce said.

Meghan Davidson was struck by lightning last week while she was outside on Triangle Palms Lane in the Whispering Palms neighborhood of Fort Myers. Doctors delivered her baby boy, who was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The baby’s condition is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.