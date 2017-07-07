Naples woman arrested for alleged involvement in defrauding scheme

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. A 50-year-old woman was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Thursday for her alleged role as the mastermind in a suspected fraud scheme, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tonya Isley, of Leawood Circle, is accused of scheming to defraud one or more people and successfully obtained property worth at least $50,000 in 2013, although how she did it is unclear, the sheriff’s office said.

Isley’s arrest was the result of a join investigation between the sheriff’s office and the state attorney’s office.

She was taken into custody at Right At Home on 27657 Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs, where she worked as the director of operations, the sheriff’s office said.

Those who work at nearby businesses never expected Isley would take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

“I feel bad for the people that she took it from,” said Ryan McDonough, who works at Pottery as Art across the street. “If it’s true, that really sucks.”

Isley was released from jail on a $30,000 bond shortly after her arrest. Her arraignment is scheduled for July 31.