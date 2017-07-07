Naples man arrested in drug bust

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop developed into a drug bust, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Jean Jr. Desgrottes, of Naples, was pulled over after he ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Cranford Street and Edison Avenue, police said.

Desgrottes was arrested for driving with a suspended license, police said. A white pill bottle containing 69.6 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine was discovered in the center console.

Desgrottes, who remains at the Lee County Jail, is facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine and driving without a license.

His bond is set at $30,500.