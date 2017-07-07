Mom sends heartbreaking warning to other parents after son’s death

PUYALLUP, Wash. (WKMG) A mother who recently lost her young son due to a fluke accident has sent out a heartbreaking warning to other parents.

Jordan DeRosier posted a message on Facebook detailing the death of her 7-month-old son, Sloan, on July 3.

DeRosier says when she went to wake Sloan up from bed in the morning, his head was caught in one of two blankets. She describes how Sloan’s body was “ice cold” when she found him.

One of the blankets became tangled in the rails of the bed and Sloan’s body was stuck inside. DeRosier says first responders spent 20 minutes attempting to resuscitate Sloan, but were unsuccessful.

A paramedic delivered the news of her son’s death to DeRosier.

Sadly, the blanket was made by Sloan’s great-great grandmother.

“At some point I cried out that I needed Sloan’s blanket with his name all over it,” DeRosier wrote.

A day later, DeRosier posted again to respond to those who blamed Sloan’s death on vaccines.

In the post on July 4, DeRosier included a picture of her laying beside her older son while clinging to the blanket, pleading for anit-vaxxers to stop blaming vaccines.

The Facebook post ends with DeRosier’s heart-wrenching plea.

“I will relive this for the rest of my life knowing EXACTLY what I could have done differently. Please learn from my world shattering mistake.”