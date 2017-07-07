Man attacked by alligator in Rotonda West

ROTONDA WEST, Fla. A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after he was bitten in the arm by an alligator, Charlotte County Fire spokeswoman Dee Hawkins-Garland said.

The attack happened at around 1:00 p.m. at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club on the 200 block of Rotonda Circle, Hawkins-Garland said.

The victim, whose identity remains unclear, was in the process of diving for golf balls when the alligator attacked, Hawkins-Garland said. He was able to free himself from the alligator and called 911.

The victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

No further information was immediately available.