Lehigh Acres man arrested in $200,000 marijuana bust

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 36-year-old man accused of having nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana in his home was arrested Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michel Farran, of Lehigh Acres, is facing charges of producing marijuana, trafficking marijuana, and owning or renting a structure for the manufacture of marijuana, deputies said.

Deputies discovered 21 mature plants inside of the home on the 1000 block of Amherst Street East, according to a press release. The home had two rooms designed to facilitate a marijuana grow operation.

Deputies seized a total of 320 pounds of the plant and Farran’s vehicle, deputies said.

Farran’s bond is set at $40,000.