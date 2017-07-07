LCSO addresses policy after weapons stolen from cruiser

FORT MYERS, Fla. The search for a suspect accused of stealing weapons from a patrol car parked at a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy’s home earlier this week continued Friday.

The patrol car was locked and all of the weapons were out of sight, according to Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. The deputy had eight weapons inside of his car including handcuffs, a taser and two of his own personal guns.

It’s not against company policy for deputies to keep personal weapons in their department vehicles, Marceno said. The deputy will not be disciplined.

“He absolutely did nothing wrong, followed protocol and locked that vehicle,” Marceno said. “Unfortunately he was a victim of a crime.”

The sheriff’s office has canvassed the area and interviewed neighbors, according to Marceno.

“Our team is fully engaged, we take it very seriously and we’re not gonna,”Marceno said.”We will make sure we do everything possible to bring that suspect to justice.”