Jonathan Isaac wraps up Summer League with Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac models his game after players like Kevin Durant.

Translation: He’s long and can shoot the ball.

Isaac played in the first three of Orlando’s five games after injuring his hip Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

When Isaac did see the court, he averaged 10 points and eight rebounds.

While his role on the team during the regular season remains unclear, Isaac is confident in his abilities.

“I don’t think I have a position,” he said. “I think I’m a good basketball player. I have size and I’m also able to switch on pick and rolls and be able to guard a lot of positions. So whatever position I can guard, I feel like I can play.”