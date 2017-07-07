Cape Coral’s Niko Price to compete in UFC Fight Night

CAPE CORAL, Fla. MMA welterweight Niko “The Hybrid” Price will be facing his toughest test yet.

The Mariner High School grad will step into the octagon on UFC Fight Night in Mexico City on August 5 to fight Alan Jouban, a UFC veteran.

Price is currently 2-0 in the UFC, but his last victory was ruled a no contest because a drug test revealed he had trace amounts of marijuana in his system. He was fined $1,000 and suspended 90 days.

But Price is ready to make his comeback.

“Knowing that I’m gonna go in there and I might not win — that’s my biggest thrill, it’s like a scary movie,” he said. “It’s like you’re waiting for someone to get shanked or something. I’m waiting to see the finish or see them coming at me. I’m ready for anything.”

Price will continue to train with his original trainer at American Top Team.