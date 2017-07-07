Broward County employee stole more than $1.6M from homeowners

MIAMI (AP) A county worker in Florida has been arrested at his job after authorities say he stole more than a million dollars of surplus tax deed funds from homeowners.

The Miami Herald reports 46-year-old Roberto Martinez was arrested while working at the Broward County Records and Treasury Division on Thursday. Martinez faces 102 felony charges which include grand theft, money laundering, and forgery.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest warrant that Martinez distributed more than $1.6 million of surplus tax deed funds that were meant to be returned to homeowners after the county auctioned off their properties.

Instead, authorities say Martinez and five others forged county documents and distributed the money among the group. None of his co-conspirators have been arrested.

It’s unclear if Martinez has a lawyer.