4-alarm fire erupts near Oakland’s Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (CBS SF) A massive four-alarm fire erupted early Friday at a large apartment complex under construction near Oakland’s Lake Merritt, officials said.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. in the area of Grand Avenue and Valdez Street and quickly grew to four alarms as the blaze fueled by building construction materials spread quickly.

Residents near the burning structure were being told to leave their homes. A large crane dangled over the blaze, threatening to possibly collapse.

A huge plume of smoke and ash fell over the neighborhood near the blaze.

The fire was visible in San Francisco and to commuters on local freeways in the Oakland area.

