1 injured, 1,800 without power following Cape Coral plane crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. At least one person was injured in a small plane crash Friday morning near Miramar Street, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. near the 1500 block of Miramar Street, police said.

One person was taken to a local hospital, Lee County Port Authority spokesperson Vicki Moreland said. The extent of his injuries are unclear at this time.

1,800 customers are without power, the Lee County Electric Co-Op said. It is unclear when the power will be restored.

Parents were asked to immediately pick up their children from Grace Community School on 871 Miramar Street due to the power outage.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time, but the pilot could be heard speaking to officials at the tower on Page Field.

“I got an engine losing RPM,” the pilot said.

“I may have to put it down over here, I can’t make it to the… I may not make it. I may not make the bridge! I can’t restart engine is out,” the pilot said.

The pilot’s identity is unclear at this time.

This is the second plane crash in Southwest Florida within the last two weeks.

A Piper PA-28-181 aircraft crashed into Chico’s Day Care on 11215 Metro Parkway during takeoff from Page Field on June 24. The pilot was killed in the crash and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

WINK News was live at the scene: