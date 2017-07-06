Tropical depression isn’t expected to become tropical storm

MIAMI (AP) A new tropical depression is moving across the Atlantic but isn’t expected to become a tropical storm, acording to the U.S. National Hurricane Center

The depression’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday are near 30 mph (48 kph), according to the hurricane center. Little change in strength is forecast and the depression isn’t currently expected to become a tropical storm.

The depression is centered about 1,435 miles (2,309 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west-northwest near 16 mph (26 kph).

The depression doesn’t currently pose a threat to land.

“We can’t rule out the possibility of a tropical storm, but the system would have to battle dry-air and greater wind shear to do it,” WINK meteorologsit Matt Devitt said.

If it does become a tropical storm the next name up is Don, according to Devitt.

The hurricane center provided the latest updates on Facebook: