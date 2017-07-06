Three large cars receive ‘Top Safety Pick’ award

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three large cars are considered to be among the safest on the road, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said.

The 2017 Lincoln Continental, the re-designed Mercedes E-class and the Toyota Avalon qualified for the “Top Safety Pick +” award, which is the institutions highest award.

The Toyota Avalon qualified for the award after engineers improved the aim of the headlights on all of the models built after March, according to the institution.

The ranking means drivers and passengers in each of the three models have a higher chance of surviving a car crash, according to the institution.

The Chevrolet Impala, Fort Taurus and Tesla Model S all received “good” ratings in four of the five crash tests and “acceptable” performances in small overlap front crashes, according to the institution.

View the full list of vehicles here.