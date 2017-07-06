Man attempts to lure children into car in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Summer is in full swing, which means the sun is setting later and children are playing outside longer.

Doug Green’s two daughters and another child from the neighborhood were playing outside Thursday night at Ashbury Way and Channing Court when a suspicious man pulled up in a white sedan, Collier deputies said.

He asked them if they wanted a ride, Green said, but they screamed and ran away.

“They know who they’re allowed to talk to,” he said. “They did exactly what we told them to do.”

Deputies were not able to get a detailed description of the suspect from witnesses.