John Morgan, Orlando-based attorney, to file medical marijuana lawsuit

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. John Morgan, a prominent Orlando-based attorney, is expected to file a lawsuit against the state Thursday morning to allow patients to smoke medical marijuana.

Morgan tweeted Wednesday he would be traveling to Tallahassee “on behalf of the citizens and patients of Florida.” He believes patients have the right to smoke cannabis for their health.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill last month that outlines how patients can qualify and receive medical marijuana. However, smoking is still banned and Amendment 2 supporters like Morgan claim the language in the bill doesn’t exclude smoking.

Two weeks ago, the Bonita Springs city council unanimously approved a six-month extension to a ban that was already in place through August 3 due to a lack of information regarding specific regulations.

“I know this council had previously expressed interest in permitting dispensaries here as long as they were appropriately located and we had hoped the legislature allowed us to work toward that, however based on what I’ve seen, I have a problem saying yes because you really wind up saying yes to more than you want to,” Bonita Springs community development director John Dulmer said.

Medical marijuana supporters will have to wait until December to open dispensaries in the city.

Morgan is set to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m.