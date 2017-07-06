Fifth suspect arrested in 2015 Lehigh Acres homicide

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A fifth suspect was arrested Thursday in the 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old Rashawn Myers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Medford York, 17, of Lehigh Acres, is facing charges of second degree murder with a firearm, shooting into a dwelling, shooting into an occupied conveyance and conspiracy to shoot into a dwelling.

Four others have been arrested for their alleged roles in the crime: Michael Stanley, 22, Santos Robles, 20, Christopher Perez, 22, and Max Herard, 21.

Myers was found shot to death in a car near Bowland Lehigh off Homestead Road on Nov. 5, 2015.

York was arrested in jail, where he was facing armed robbery, grand theft, marijuana possession and probation violation charges.