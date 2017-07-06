Fifth suspect arrested in 2015 Lehigh Acres homicide

Published: July 6, 2017 4:53 PM EDT
Updated: July 6, 2017 5:30 PM EDT
Medford York. Photo via the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A fifth suspect was arrested Thursday in the 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old Rashawn Myers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Medford York, 17, of Lehigh Acres, is facing charges of second degree murder with a firearm, shooting into a dwelling, shooting into an occupied conveyance and conspiracy to shoot into a dwelling.

Four others have been arrested for their alleged roles in the crime: Michael Stanley, 22, Santos Robles, 20, Christopher Perez, 22, and Max Herard, 21.

Myers was found shot to death in a car near Bowland Lehigh off Homestead Road on Nov. 5, 2015.

York was arrested in jail, where he was facing armed robbery, grand theft, marijuana possession and probation violation charges.

Writer:Sabrina Lolo