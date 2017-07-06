FGCU’s Ricky Doyle back on the court

FORT MYERS, Fla. The last few years have not been easy for Ricky Doyle.

Doyle’s sophomore year at Michigan was plagued by sleep apnea, then after transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University, he needed to undergo surgery to fix a burst appendix and remove a tumor in his colon.

Now, the Bishop Verot grad is back on the court, ready to play for head coach Joe Dooley and the Eagles.

“He knows that I can score in the low post and I can bring it out and score it and Dooley has been helping me a lot,” Doyle said. “Even in these workouts, we’ve been working on it. We have some really good guys coming in and they’re gonna help my game on defense and elevate to the next level.”