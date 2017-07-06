Buckingham murder suspect to appear in court

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 19-year-old man is due in court Thursday morning in connection to the death of a Buckingham man.

Jonathan Raymond Ruffini, of Fort Myers, is one of the three suspects accused of killing Ted Lee, 28, of Buckingham, whose body was found outside a Manatee County church in July 2016 on State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch.

Ruffini faces charges of homicide, fraudulent use of a credit card, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Hunter Michael Tyson, 24 of North Fort Myers, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder last month and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, the state attorney’s office said.

Lavaya May, 17, of Fort Myers, is accused of convincing the co-defendants to kill Lee because he sexually abused her, according to a warrant. May faces charges of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10:00 a.m.