Weapons stolen from cruiser at Lee County deputy’s home

FORT MYERS, Fla. Weapons were stolen from a patrol car parked at a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy noticed the trunk and rear passenger doors were open around noon Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. When the deputy looked in the trunk, he saw the weapons were missing.

Below is a list of the sheriff’s office-issued weapons taken from the car:

A 9 mm Heckler & Koch MP5 with a integrated suppressor, Serial number 63103540

A 5.56-caliber Colt AR15, Serial number A0200368

An X2 Taser, Serial number X290045HC

Two .45-caliber Glock 21 magazines

A pair of handcuffs

A duty belt with a drop holster and double mag pouch

These are the deputy’s personal weapons also taken from the car:

A .40-caliber Glock 27 handgun, Serial number GS2806

A .380-caliber Ruger LCP Handgun, Serial number 371321080

The sheriff’s office withheld the name of the deputy and the location of the deputy’s home.

This is the fourth time weapons have been stolen from a sheriff’s office vehicle after a break-in since 2013.

Weapons were also stolen from Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and a Fort Myers Police Department vehicle within the past three years.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s policy manual doesn’t appear to direct employees against keeping weapons inside locked trunks. One section specifically addresses the storage of patrol rifles in a locking compartment or a locked trunk.

Undersheriff Carmine Marceno issued this statement:

“An unfortunate criminal act of burglary and grand theft occurred at which time weapons were stolen from a deputy’s locked vehicle. Required to respond on a moment’s notice, deputies keep weapons locked and secured in LCSO vehicles, available to be utilized quickly during emergency circumstances. Every effort is made to safely secure our weapons, however, a diligent criminal effort resulted in the theft of these weapons. This regrettable felonious act is not only a crime against the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, but against the community. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is actively and aggressively investigating this incident and will continue until the stolen weapons are located.”