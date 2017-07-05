Trash on Fort Myers Beach prompts cleanup efforts
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Overflowing trash bins with empty bottles, cans and food containers could be seen Wednesday morning across the beach following Fourth of July festivities.
In an effort to clean up trash, the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation and volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Times Square on Estero Boulevard.
A Busy 4th on Fort Myers Beach but this morning the beach littered with trash from last night volunteers plan to clean it up pic.twitter.com/1S2WDuvSQc
