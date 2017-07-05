Trash on Fort Myers Beach prompts cleanup efforts

Published: July 5, 2017 6:40 AM EDT
Updated: July 5, 2017 6:42 AM EDT

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Overflowing trash bins with empty bottles, cans and food containers could be seen Wednesday morning across the beach following Fourth of July festivities.

In an effort to clean up trash, the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation and volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Times Square on Estero Boulevard.

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler shared photos on Twitter:

Reporter:John Trierweiler
JohnTrierweiler
Writer:Katherine Viloria