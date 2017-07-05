Spared dog adopted by North Fort Myers family that found it
FORT MYERS, Fla. A 1-year-old pit bull spared from euthanasia was adopted by the family that found it three weeks ago.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services was going to put down Layla, the dog that North Fort Myers resident Sherri Hart’s daughter found about three weeks ago.
But after strong reaction to the story of the circumstances surrounding the dog, animal services allowed Hart to adopt Layla instead.
|Reporter:
|Jessica Alpern
JessicaWINKNews