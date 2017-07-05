Scattered storms, increasing clouds Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 95 degrees with areas of scattered storms, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

There will be mostly sunny skies during the morning hours and the humidity will make temperatures feel like 103 degrees, according to Devitt.

“I expect another round of scattered rain and storms starting at around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and it could linger into the evening, Devitt said. “There will cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds.”

