Revised forecast projects more intense hurricane season

FORT MYERS, Fla. Forecasters at Colorado State University predict a more active Atlantic hurricane season this year than originally thought.

The revised forecast calls for an above-normal season, with 15 named storms. Eight of those named storms are projected as hurricanes, with three of those hurricanes rising to Category 3 intensity or higher.

The previous Colorado State prediction, issued June 1, called for 14 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest numbers include Arlene, Bret and Cindy, named storms that have already formed.

Lowered odds of a significant El Niño this year and unusually warm water temperatures are behind the revisions, the forecasters said.

Forecasters have been pointing to those factors for months, so the increased numbers are no surprise, WINK Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell said.

“Whether they predict one hurricane or 100 hurricanes, it really doesn’t matter,” Farrell said. “It doesn’t affect what you should be doing to be ready.”

