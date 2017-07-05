Possible North Fort Myers name change generates mixed feelings

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Call it Suncoast, Bayshore or Sorrento.

Or maybe Little Ohio, Palm City or Floritucky.

Those are few of the many suggestions people have made for renaming North Fort Myers since word got around that North Fort Myers Civic Association president Mike Land is pushing for a change.

“From what I can see, we got nothing to lose and we might gain a nice new moniker,” Land said. “I think instead of tailgating on the name of our older, larger neighbor Fort Myers, we should have our own name and our own identity.”

Land’s proposal is still in the early stages and would need approval from the association’s board of directors before moving forward.

Community members will have a chance to weigh in at a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center on 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.

Many haven’t been hesitant to express their opinion.

“I think the name change for North Fort Myers is a positive thing because the name itself has a really negative connotation,” resident Stephanie Fuentes said.

Resident Tammy Upton believes the name should be left as is.

“I think it should stay the same, it’s been that way for a long time,” she said.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman believes that while North Fort Myers needs to be revitalized, a name change shouldn’t be a top priority.

“The community would have to be behind it 100 percent in order for me or anybody in local government to be able to support it, and I just haven’t felt that support yet,” he said.

Land insists a name change would be a cost-effective way to give North Fort Myers — or whatever it’s called — a boost.

“Some (ideas) involve millions of dollars of money, like installing central sewer in certain areas along our major highways that don’t have it, but here’s one that cost practically nothing,” he said.