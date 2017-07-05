Port Charlotte residents cry foul over developer’s HOA control

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Kings Gate residents pay more than $1 million in homeowners association fees every year — but without any input on how it’s spent, they say.

Some within the 55-plus neighborhood off Rampart Boulevard near Interstate 75 are trying to gain control of their HOA, which Benderson Development Company has run for nearly two decades.

“Everything is decided by the developer,” said Bill Weil, a Kings Gate resident spearheading the effort to put the community in the hands of those who live there. “The residents actually have no input whatsoever.”

The homeowners association was to be turned over to the residents in 2013, but Benderson, which built the gated community, changed the rule in 2009 so that control wouldn’t go to the residents until 90 percent of the homes were sold, Weil said.

And with about 80 percent sold so far, Benderson isn’t making a strong push to sell anymore, according to Weil.

“Over two years ago, the developer stopped building, and over a year ago he closed the sales office, so this could go on forever,” Weil said. “It’s not being maintained like it used to be maintained when the homes were being sold in here.”

Benderson Development didn’t return a message seeking comment. The homeowners association declined comment.