Greater Naples firefighter finds passion in cooking

NAPLES, Fla. Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Capt. Craig Weinbaum’s love of cooking has not only made him a lot of friends, it could potentially bring him quite a bit of money.

The Hormel Firehouse Chili Contest encourages firefighters from around the country to submit their best chili recipe for a chance to win $10,000 for their station.

Weinbaum is a top 10 finalist and believes Station 21 could use the money.

“There are eight men and women here 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. “Think about your house, there’s gonna be wear and tear.”

The station currently has no flooring in their sleeping quarters, as they had to rip up the old floors themselves.

If Weinbaum wins, the prize money would go toward completing the project.

“This money can go to that and offset some costs to taxpayer because this money could go to that and it’s fun,” he said.

This isn’t Weinbaum’s first rodeo; he won the Steak-umm Firehouse Challenge in 2014 and placed in the top three for a Regis and Kelly cooking contest.

“Cooking has always been my thing,” he said. “It’s my way of showing love and getting everybody together.”

Starting Wednesday, people can vote online for their favorite recipe once every 24 hours until July 15.