NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A Florida panther was euthanized Monday after it was hit by a car on Immokalee Road, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The 5-year-old male was found two miles east of Collier Boulevard, the FWC said. It’s the 16th Florida panther known to have died this year.

The animals are an endangered species. Only an estimated 120-230 adult panthers exist, according to the FWC.