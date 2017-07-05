Fight to smoke medical marijuana heads to Tallahassee

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. John Morgan, a prominent Orlando-based attorney, tweeted Wednesday that he would be traveling to Tallahassee Thursday morning to file a lawsuit against the state “on behalf of the citizens and patients of Florida.”

Heading to Tally in the morning to file suit against the state on behalf of the citizens & patients of Florida!!#NoSmokeIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/Z72PlFYQdd — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 5, 2017

Two weeks ago, city council voted unanimously to extend the the temporary ban for another six months due a lack of information from the state regarding specific regulations, meaning the city won’t see medical marijuana dispensaries until the end of the year.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill last month that outlines how patients can qualify and receive medical marijuana. The bill also allows 10 new treatment centers to open up by Oct. 3 in addition to the seven that are currently operating.

However, smoking is still banned, and Amendment 2 supporters like Morgan are threatening to sue, claiming the language in the bill doesn’t exclude smoking.

Morgan couldn’t be reached for comment, but will hold a press conference Thursday at 9:30 a.m.