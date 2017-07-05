Fight to smoke medical marijuana heads to Tallahassee

Published: July 5, 2017 10:46 PM EDT

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. John Morgan, a prominent Orlando-based attorney, tweeted Wednesday that he would be traveling to Tallahassee Thursday morning to file a lawsuit against the state “on behalf of the citizens and patients of Florida.”

Two weeks ago, city council voted unanimously to extend the the temporary ban for another six months due a lack of information from the state regarding specific regulations, meaning the city won’t see medical marijuana dispensaries until the end of the year.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill last month that outlines how patients can qualify and receive medical marijuana. The bill also allows 10 new treatment centers to open up by Oct. 3 in addition to the seven that are currently operating.

However, smoking is still banned, and Amendment 2 supporters like Morgan are threatening to sue, claiming the language in the bill doesn’t exclude smoking.

Morgan couldn’t be reached for comment, but will hold a press conference Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

