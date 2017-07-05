FDOT sidewalk project in North Fort Myers underwater

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A multi-million project is now underwater.

The Florida Department of Transportation spent $2.3 million designing a 3-mile sidewalk that was scheduled to open last month. The goal of the project was to provide a safe space for bicyclists and pedestrians.

FDOT believes it may be a drainage problem and are looking into a solution that won’t cost taxpayers more money.

The department issued this statement:

“FDOT is currently investigating the drainage in the area to make sure that there are no clogs or other obstructions and that the water can flow and drain as efficiently, as possible.”

It’s too early to determine whether the problem will affect the initial cost of the project, FDOT said.

“I just think it’s very poor planning,” resident Tom Justice said. “They shouldn’t have made a mistake that big.”

The area is still an active construction site and FDOT advises that people stay off the sidewalks.